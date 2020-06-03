Rodney Lee Hyser Sr., 56, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.
Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 12:09 am
