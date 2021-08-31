LIGONIER — Malinda J. Henderson, age 55, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1965, the daughter of Merl “Don” and Esther (Borntrager) Galloway in Kendallville, Indiana.
On April 18, 2008, she married Rich Henderson in Ligonier, Indiana.
Malinda currently worked for Arc of LaGrange County and had worked for West Noble Schools in various capacities for several years.
She was a member of Ligonier Christian Church and a collector of purses. Most importantly, Malinda enjoyed spoiling her grandson, Gabriel. He was her pride and joy.
She is survived by her husband, Rich Henderson, of Ligonier, Indiana; two children, Chelsey (Bryce) Martin, of Garrett, Indiana, and Courtney (Brandon) Smolinske, of Garrett, Indiana; her mother, Esther Galloway Mast, of Topeka, Indiana; a grandson, Gabriel Martin, of Garrett, Indiana; five siblings, Vernon Galloway, of Syracuse, Indiana, Donald Edward Galloway, of Stafford, Texas, Colleen Galloway, of Harlan, Indiana, Michele (Keith) Schmidt, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Christine (Kenny) Sprague, of Kimmell, Indiana; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her cat, Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Galloway; and her stepfather, Glen Ezra Mast.
A funeral service will be held in Malinda’s honor on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Ligonier Christian Church, 9025 N. C.r. 860W, Ligonier, Indiana.
Pastor Chris Coney will officiate.
Burial will follow at Indian Village Cemetery in Cromwell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Ligonier Christian Church, and also from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
