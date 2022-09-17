COLUMBIA CITY — Thomas R. Mosier, 78, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at Parkview Regional Medical Center at 11:15 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, where he was a patient since Aug. 29, 2022.
Born on April 24, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late E. Raye and Arline L. (Fletcher) Mosier. Growing up in the Ormas area, he graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1963.
He started work at Farmer’s Elevator in Columbia City.
On July 1, 1965, he was inducted into the U.S. Army. Becoming a radio operator, he served with Fourth U.S. Army, 3rd Battalion and was stationed in Korea. On June 30, 1967, he received an Honorable Discharge.
He joined General Electric, Fort Wayne, where he had 37 years of service. Throughout his work career, he continued his passion of farming. Primarily a grain farmer, he would raise some livestock during the winter months.
He enjoyed fishing in all seasons, including ice fishing. He liked to meet with friends and fellow service members at the VFW in Wolf Lake. In his senior years, he often watched the Western Channel, and watched about every western made.
Surviving are his son, David Mosier; daughter, Amy (Amos) Bottles and son, Matthew Mosier, all of Columbia City; brother, Larry (Lavonne) Mosier, of Columbia City; four grandchildren, Shelby and Cole Mosier, Aiden and Alyssa Bottles; and nephews, Jonathon (Charlotte) Mosier and Ben (Jennifer) Mosier.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, James A. Mosier; and a sister, Linda Mosier.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Thorn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Thomas’s honor are to VFW-Wolf Lake.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
