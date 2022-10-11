AUBURN — Jack E. Frank, 94, formerly of St. Joe, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, to Alfred and Gertrude (Thompson) Frank.
Jack was a 1945 graduate of Perrysville High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He worked on the Pennsylvania Railroad for a time and retired as an over the road truck driver for Fruehauf Trucking.
He was a member of Butler American Legion Post 202 and the Auburn Moose Lodge. Jack seldom missed honoring veterans who died, serving on the Legion color guard.
He married Emma Mae Frontz on Sept. 27, 1953, in Perrysville, Ohio, and she passed away on March 27, 2012.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters, Thomas P. (Jenny) Frank, of Greenwood, Indiana, Christina (Phillip) Zimmer, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nannette Wood, of Butler, Indiana, and Jack A (Lisa) Frank, of Middle Point, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Sally (Shane) Poppe, Jeffery Frank, Erin (Ryan) McKinney, James (Kelly) Frank, Christopher (Lynette) Meyer, Ryan (Karrie) Wood, Jack R. (Taylor) Frank, Jacob (Jessie) Frank and Joseph (Kayla) Frank; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and special friend of seven years, Shirley Keller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a granddaughter, Dana Wood; two sisters; and two brothers.
Services will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with family friend, Pastor Rick Stiver, officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, St. Joe.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Jack, to ProMedica Hospice, 2720 DuPont Commerce Court, #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 or Image of Hope Ranch, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
