KENDALLVILLE — Christopher Joseph Nagy, age 60, passed away early on Saturday morning, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home rural Kendallville, Indiana, after years of battling cancer.
Chris fought cancer like a warrior until his last breath. He is at peace now and resting comfortably in the arms of Jesus.
Chris was born in Allen County, Indiana, on Aug. 17, 1960, to Augustus and Catherine (Strack) Nagy.
He married Susan Marie Bushong on Aug. 20, 1982, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was employed with Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne.
Chris was a member of the Miami Indian Tribe of Oklahoma.
He enjoyed hunting and target shooting. A Sunday well spent for Chris was watching a Chicago Bears football game. He was also a longtime Komets Hockey fan and enjoyed going to the Komets games.
Chris also loved summertime and he was always ready for a good party. He enjoyed outdoor barbecues, great music and a beer in his hand.
He will be deeply missed by so many that loved him. His bravery will never be forgotten.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Susan Nagy, of Kendallville; daughters, Brandi and Giovanni Thieme, of Lawrence, Indiana, and Gabrielle Nagy, of Kendallville; son, Aaron Nagy and Jackie Greer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one granddaughter, Harper Nagy; father, Augustus “Gus” Nagy, of Fort Wayne; brother, Matthew Nagy, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Laura Nagy, of Fort Wayne, Mary Gatton, of Fort Wayne, Catherine Mowry, of Fort Wayne and Julia Rhoades, of Fort Wayne; and several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine, in 2013.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla.
Memorial donations may be made to his family.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
