FREMONT — Dr. Thomas V. Doty, DDS, age 82, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly from Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully, at home on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
He was born in Fort Wayne on April 22, 1938.
Tom practiced Oral Surgery In Fort Wayne for 35 years and was a pioneer in the use of dental implants in Fort Wayne.
He was a graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry and University of Louisville School of Oral Surgery. While at IU, he was an active member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.
Tom was an avid IU sports fan, especially basketball, rarely missing the opportunity to see his team in action.
While in practice, he was an active member of Isaac Knapp District Dental Society, serving as Treasurer and President. He was also a member of the Indiana Dental Association, American Dental Association, Indiana Society of Oral Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He was also a proud member of the Indiana Society of Mayflower Descendants, being related to Pilgrim Edward Doty.
Tom enjoyed traveling, spending the winters in Florida, and summers at the lake with family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Luther and Annabelle (Veirs) Doty, of Fort Wayne. He was a devoted and loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandy; two children, son, Brian (Tracy) Doty, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and daughter, Laura (Matt) Homan; and two grandchildren, Jake and Meghan Homan, of Cleveland, Ohio.
Memorials in honor of Tom may be made to Indiana University School of Dentistry or Heart to Heart Hospice of Fort Wayne.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family memorial is being planned.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.