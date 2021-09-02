AUBURN — Marlene K. Boger, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on May 14, 1947, in Auburn, to Harold A. and Dorothy A. (Mavis) Boger.
Marlene worked at Cooper Tire in Auburn for 10 years. She then went to work for the Messenger Corp. in Auburn, retiring after 32 ½ years of service.
Marlene was known for making the best biscuits and gravy. She loved hot air balloons, clowns, Coney Island, Pizza King and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three grandchildren, David (Courtney) Kimmel, of Mandan, North Dakota, Stacie (Evan) Hottman, of Auburn and Tracie Kimmel, of Cromwell; five great-grandchildren, Caleb Kimmel, Trace Kimmel, Kaylee Kimmel, Michael Smith and Emma Hottman; brother, Larry Boger, of Fort Wayne; and a sister-in-law, Jean Boger, of St. Joe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cindy Kimmel; four brothers, Franklin Boger, John Boger, Clarence Boger and Mike Boger; and two sisters, Gloria Boger and Carolyn Trammel.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Marlene’s granddaughter, Stacie Hottman.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
