GARRETT — Samuel Wesley Albright, 80, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born April 16, 1943, in Middletown, Ohio, to William D. and Doris B. (Rook) Albright.
Wesley married Sandy Ballentine on July 6, 1968, in Garrett.
He worked as a supervisor for Electric Motors in Garrett for 32 years, retiring in 2001.
Wesley was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy Albright, of Garrett; two daughters, Lisa A. Huff, of Garrett and Wendy J. Baker, of Garrett; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara J. Tyson, of Middletown, Ohio; and a brother, David Albright, of Middletown, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Zora Albright; and six brothers, Darryl Albright, Fredrick Albright, Arthur Albright, Phillip Albright, Douglas Albright and Joe Albright.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, June 16, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
