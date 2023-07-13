ANGOLA — Sandra K. Groosbeck, 77, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Hudson, Indiana, died on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the emergency room of Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola.
She was born on July 2, 1946, in Angola, Indiana, to Donald and E. Josephine (Burch) McLain.
On Nov. 23, 1966, she married Jeff Groosbeck. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Groosbeck was a hairdresser.
Sandra loved her family and friends and being at home. She always had a sense of humor and a love of animals and enjoyed being outdoors.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Shawn Targgart, of Ankeny, Iowa; four grandchildren, Isabella Targgart, Brody Targgart, Nash Targgart and Ainsley Targgart; a brother, Michael (Pat) McLain, of Hudson; a sister-in-law, Mary Lynne Forst, of Bryan, Texas; and 10 nieces and nephews and their families.
She was also preceded in death by two infant children; and two brothers, Gordon McLain and Steven McLain.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date.
Burial will be at Flint Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Steuben County Humane Society, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703 or to Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare, 500 N. Williams St., Angola, IN 46703.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.