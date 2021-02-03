FREMONT — Darrel Robert “Bob” Burch, age 88, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
He was born on June 4, 1932, in Jackson, Michigan, to John and Anna (Lybarger) Burch.
Bob graduated from Fremont High School in 1952.
He later served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He married Wilma B. Rakestraw on Nov. 12, 1952, in Angola, Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 1, 2020.
Bob retired in 1992, after 32 years of service at Moore Business Forms (RR Donnelley) in Angola, Indiana.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, woodworking and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Diana Merillat, of Fremont, Indiana, and Brenda Burch, of Fremont, Indiana; granddaughters, Kimberly Renee Boles, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Amy Lynn (Ryan) Anderson, of Greenwood, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Penny and Lucy Barnett and Evelyn and Spencer Anderson; and a sister, Willa Drushall, of Angola, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; other siblings; and a son-in-law, Dennis Merillat.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
Private burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana, with military honors.
Memorial donations may be directed to Fremont Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
