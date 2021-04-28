COSPERVILLE — DeMaris L. “Lucy” Musser, age 86, of Cosperville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at home.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1934, the daughter of John F. And Ruth L. (Ridder) Beckner.
On May 29, 1952, she married William Paul Musser; he preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1999.
She is survived by five children, Carlos “Cork” Musser, of Rome City, Indiana, Betty (Les) Gloor, of Strawberry, Arizona, Robert Musser, of Wawaka, Indiana, Annette (Robert “Mike”) Ramey, of Wawaka, Indiana, and Paul (Michelle) Musser, of Wawaka, Indiana; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Musser; daughter, Nonalee Roberts; a great-grandchild; and siblings, Doris Gard, Jonny Beckner, Marion Beckner and Rick Beckner.
Lucy was a devoted mother and grandmother and had worked for Owen’s, Superior Sample and Sroufe all in Ligonier, Indiana.
She loved animals and never left one she found homeless. Lucy also enjoyed crocheting for many years and was very talented. She made everything from mittens to table runners, along with countless sweaters and booties for her grandbabies.
A funeral service will be held in Lucy's honor at 11 a.m., on Monday May 3, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
