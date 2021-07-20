ANGOLA — David Arthur Field joined his wife and love of his life, Sharon Lee Crain Field, in heaven after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Born on Jan. 26, 1936, in Angola, Indiana, to Edgar W. and Martha (Kuehn) Field, David graduated from Angola High School in 1954, and Tri-State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.
David married Sharon on Oct. 15, 1958, spending 56 wonderful years together until her passing in 2014.
David enjoyed a 36-year career as a civil engineer with the Indiana State Highway Department, after being stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, with the U.S. Army from 1958-1960.
After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with Sharon and spectating the many sporting endeavors of his grandchildren. He took pride in beautifully maintaining his home of 54 years.
David is survived by two sons, David J. (Christine) Field, of Gobles, Michigan, and Michael W. (Teresa) Field, of Fremont, Indiana; and a daughter, Jennifer A. (Shane) Southerland, of Muncie, Indiana. He adored his six grandchildren, Nancy (Andrew) Zawaza, Robert Field, Matthew Field, Nate Southerland, Tanner Southerland and Nicki Southerland, to whom he will always be known as “Gumpa”. Also surviving are a beloved sister, Margaret Anne (Max) Bishop, of Tiffin, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Robert (Emily) Crain, of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sharon L. Field, who died on Nov. 4, 2014.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, with Military Honors by the Angola American Legion and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
