Walter Leighton

KENDALLVILLE — Walter John Leighton 81, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 22, 1938, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Alvin John and Lillian (Graves) Leighton.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958.
On July 1, 1983, he married Carolyn Stevens. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2010.
Mr. Leighton retired as a mail carrier at the Ligonier Post Office. He then worked as a security guard for McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville for many years.
He was a member of Gospel Lighthouse in Kendallville.
Surviving are four sons, Timothy John Leighton, of Middlebury, Jesse Messer, of Albion, Tim Messer, of Kendallville, and Chris Messer, of Kendallville; two daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Nicodemus, of Albion and Robin (Edward Edsall) Takett, of Wawaka; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, David Leighton, of Massachusetts and Leslie Leighton, of Maine.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Handshoe; two sisters, Mary Bennett and Katie Whitehawk; and a brother, Alvin Leighton.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastors Zaundra and Carter Hicks officiating.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and members of the U.S. Navy.
Calling is Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Noble County Humane Shelter.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhnome.com.
