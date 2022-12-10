HOUSTON, Texas — John R. “Johnny” Platt, formerly of Auburn, has passed away. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Texas. Leal Funeral Home of Houston, Texas is handling arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family through Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, at www.fellerandclark.com.
