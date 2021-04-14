ANGOLA — Jean Gebhart, 97, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Virginia Beach.
Jean was born in Hicksville, Ohio, on Oct. 2, 1923, to Walter F. Fry and Nellie Etta (Ruger) Fry.
Jean was a busy homemaker and devoted mother. She loved to keep her home and yard very tidy for her family. Not a spot of dirt could be found.
Jean was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola since its inception.
She handmade more than 2,000 hats for hospitals and hospice; and was a collector of anything rabbits.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Gebhart, in 2003; daughter, Judy Haslinger; sisters, Mildred Wilson and Mary King; and a half-brother, Ivan Ruger.
She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis (Ron) Banzi, Ann (Mike) Pfost; son-in-law, David Haslinger; granddaughter, Emily Haslinger; and sisters, Carolyn Houser and Kay Tittel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at H.E. Johnson Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with calling two hours prior.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Pastor Steven Flynn will officiate.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola
Share memories and condolences at www.hejohnsonfh.com.
