LAKE CITY, Fla. — Ellen McAneny Richter, 78, of Lake City, Florida, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Shands Hospital at the University of Florida, in Gainesville.
She was the fifth of six children born to John Maurice McAneny and Mary Dugan McAneny, in Orange, New Jersey. They preceded her in death.
Mrs. Richter had made her home in Lake City since 2017, having moved there from Terre Haute, Indiana, where she had been a longtime resident. She also resided in Gainesville and Palatka, Florida, as well as Indianapolis.
She earned her Bachelor's and Master’s degrees from Penn State University. She also attended the University of Florida, where she met her husband, Dr. Lawrence Richter.
Mrs. Richter served as the head of the speech pathology department at the Matheny School for Cerebral Palsy children in Peapack, New Jersey, was a past president of the Vigo County Medical Alliance and an officer for the Indiana State Medical Alliance.
She was involved in numerous charitable organizations. Ellen had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed singing at many venues. She loved to shop for friends and family. Ellen Richter never met a “stranger”.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Cornelius X. “Neil” McAneny and John M. “Jack” McAneny.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Lawrence “Larry” Richter, of Lake City, Florida; one brother, Daniel T. McAneny (Patricia), of Sarasota, Florida; two sisters, Ann F. Percarpio, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Isabella O’Neill (Mark), of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Epiphany Catholic Church, with Father Bob Hoffman officiating. The service will be live-streamed.
A time of visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at Gateway-Forrest Lawn funeral home in Lake City.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo, Indiana, with Father Vincent Joseph officiating under the direction of Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany School, in memory of Mrs. Richter.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.