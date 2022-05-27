WOLCOTTVILLE — May Duty, 77, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on June 13, 1944, in Hardburly, Kentucky, to Burnis and Catherine (Owens) Ritchie.
On Dec. 22, 1962, in Rome City, Indiana, she married James W. Duty.
Mrs. Duty was co-owner of D & K Auto Sales in Wolcottville, and she was a homemaker.
She was a member of Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary.
May enjoyed tending to her flowers and garden. She was an avid IU Hoosier fan.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, James Duty, of Wolcottville; two sons, James M. (Donna) Duty, of Wolcottville and Ricky L. Duty, of Wolcottville; four grandchildren, Rickey Ryan (Brittany) Duty, Amanda Nicole (Cody) Ley, Michael James (Chantel) Duty and Jennifer Michelle Duty; a great-granddaughter, Addyson Hope Duty; and a brother, Joseph Franklin (Beverly) Ritchie, of Rome City.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Sue Duty, in November 1969; three sisters, Ann Patton, Irene Skaggs and Shirley Owens; and a brother, Wallace Ritchie.
Visitation is on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
May’s funeral service will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with Randy Perkins officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery, near Rome City.
Pallbearers are Mike Duty, Rickey Duty, Cody Ley, Tom Duty, J.T. Duty, Mike Ritchie and Carl Prater.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
