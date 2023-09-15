ST. JOE — Thomas A. Woods, 70, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at his home in rural St. Joe, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1953, in Auburn, Indiana, to Richard S. and Mildred L. (Giesinger) Woods.
Tom worked as a truck driver and warehouse driver for SuperValu, retiring in 2007, after 35 years of service.
Tom was a Master Mason and he devoted countless hours of his time to the doughnut trailer.
He married Laura L. Kelsey on April 8, 2000, in Spencerville, Indiana, and she survives in St. Joe.
Also surviving are four children, Kyle T. (Jessica) Woods, of Auburn, Dylan S. Woods, of Auburn, Sabrina J. (Jamie) Collins, of Auburn and Kelsey N. Woods, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Zachery Collins, Paiton Woods, Liam Woods and Lincoln Woods; and four siblings, Erick E. (Kathy) Woods, of St. Joe, Mary L. Liberty, of Auburn, Penny L. Liberty, of Tucson, Arizona, and Kelly (Darrin) Soles, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brother, Richard S. Woods and Scott D. Woods; and a sister, Joyce Davis.
A celebration of Tom’s life will take place from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, Spencerville.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
