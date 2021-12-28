William G. “Bill” Dailey, 77, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 1:45 am
