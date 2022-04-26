AUBURN — Ashtan T. Wallace, 35, died on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on July 20, 1986, in Honolulu, Hawaii. His father and stepmother are Drew and Nicole Wallace, of Auburn. His mother is Paula Bowling-Deitering, of Nebraska. His stepfather is Jon Harper, of Iowa.
Ashtan attended DeKalb High School and he graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Nebraska, in 2005.
He was a U.S. Army disabled veteran and worked in the maintenance department at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was a member of Auburn American Legion Post 97 and served on the Honor Guard Squad.
Ashtan was a good carpenter and loved building and making things for other people, but what he loved most was working on special projects with his kids.
He married Amanda Miles-Jones on Nov. 24, 2010, and she survives in Auburn.
He is also survived by a daughter and son, Haedyn Wallace and Tatum Wallace, both at home in Auburn; three sisters, Sidney Ripley and her husband, Derek, of Fort Wayne, Emily Wallace, of Fort Wayne and Callie Harper, of Omaha, Nebraska.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Burial will take place at a later date at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
