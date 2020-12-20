WESTFIELD — John Parker “Jack” Molitor, of Westfield, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 94, after having lived a very full and happy life.
Jack was born in Payne, Ohio, on Oct. 1, 1926, to John F. and Ferne V. Molitor.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lois (Rodecap) Molitor; daughter, Nathalie A. Fairfax, of Westfield; daughter-in-law, Nancy Eakin Molitor, of Carmel; grandchildren, John Fairfax (Heather), Elizabeth Miller (Chris), Spencer Fairfax (Haley), John Paul Molitor, Lauren Wintrode (Andy), Kathleen Molitor and Daniel Molitor; nine great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Harold O. Molitor (Mary Ann), of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Arletta Smith (Wayne); and very recently, his son, John R. Molitor (Nancy), of Carmel.
Jack grew up in Auburn, Indiana, and graduated from Auburn High School in 1944.
He enjoyed helping to organize and acting as master of ceremonies for the Auburn High School class of ’44 reunions for many years. Many of his favorite stories were about his high school antics and friends.
A U.S. Navy veteran during World War II, Jack achieved the rank of Lieutenant JG, while simultaneously earning his bachelor’s degree. He attended Indiana State University and the University of Notre Dame, graduating cum laude from Notre Dame in 1949.
He married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Lois, on July 17, 1948.
After college, Jack joined his father in the hardware business, relocating the family to Kendallville, Indiana, where he co-owned and managed Kendallville Hardware on Main Street.
He was active in local politics in Kendallville and served on the planning commission and city council. He was also a member of the Kendallville VFW, Elks Club and Kendallville Country Club.
After selling the hardware in 1967, the family relocated to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jack entered the world of finance as a licensed stock broker, working for several firms before retiring as a Vice President of A.G. Edwards.
An avid golfer, Jack and Lois elected to split their early retirement years between Indiana, and Fort Meyers, Florida, so Jack could play golf year-round. He was a member of Orchard Ridge Country Club in Fort Wayne.
In 1998, they moved to Carmel to be closer to their children and grandchildren. One of his greatest pleasures was meeting each of his 9 great-grandchildren.
Jack continued to play golf into his 80s, and especially enjoyed playing with his son John and his former son-in-law, Barry Fairfax. The family ultimately had to impose a 3-hole limit on the number of shots they could brag or complain about after each round.
He enjoyed watching and dabbling in the stock market, white-knuckling it through Dame football and basketball games, and spending time with his family.
His family and friends will miss Jack’s quick wit, back-handed compliments, brilliant insights and his ability to make those around him feel special and loved. We will always be tempted to answer the phone using his signature “We gave at the office” greeting.
The family wishes to thank the following special caregivers who assisted Jack during the past several years as his health declined, Amy Montgomery, Dana Jessell Riordan, Rochelle Taylor and Brandi Redden.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Jack will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Please join us via live stream at www.leppertmortuary.com at 1:45 p.m.
Interment follows at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
Online condolences available at www.leppertmortuay.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.