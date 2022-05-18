Dale Linvill
CLEMSON, SC — Dale Edward Linvill, of Clemson, South Carolina, died on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Mr. Linvill was born in Columbia City, Indiana, on May 14, 1940.
He was an emeritus professor of agricultural meteorology at Clemson University and loved to play saxophone.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Frederick Linvill and Beatrice Viola Kaufman Linvill.
He is survived by two sisters, Linda Worrick (Danny), of Columbia City, Indiana, and Johanna Linvill, of Fishers, Indiana; his wife, Nancy Lee (Herr) Linvill; and their three children, Brian Linvill (Anna), of Hillsborough, North Carolina, Jennifer Scott (Clarke), of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Darren Linvill (Claiborne), of Clemson, South Carolina; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Clemson at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022.
For a full obituary please visit www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.
