GOSHEN — Amanda Thomas, 91, of Goshen, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Waterford Crossing Health Care in Goshen.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1929, in Middlebury, Indiana, to Mahlon and Edna (Bontrager) Cross.
On Sept. 27, 1947, in Griner Mennonite Church, she married Alvin J. Thomas. He died on Oct. 22, 1994.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandy Fisher, of White Pigeon, Michigan, Norine (Brett) Troeger, of Syracuse; four grandchildren, Chris Fisher, Sonya (Ron) Schmucker, Andre (LouAnn) Fisher and Cody Troeger; five great-grandchildren, Samantha (Justin) Sweitzer, Shelby (Chad) Tepen, Hannah Fisher, Colton Fisher and McKenna Fisher; two great-great-grandchildren, Blakelynn Tepen and Preston Tepen; four brothers, Alvin "Sonny" Cross, of Prescott, Arizona, Ken (Inez) Cross, of San Antonio, Texas, Jim Cross of Elkhart, and Alan J. (Wanda) Cross, of New Paris.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Rex Thomas; three brothers, Mahlon "Jr." Cross, Howard "Chap" Cross and Mel Cross; sister, Sylvia Ann Frey; and son-in-law, Denny Fisher.
Amanda was a homemaker and had worked at the Goshen Auction and Sale Barn and Topeka Livestock Auction.
She was a member of Clinton Brick Mennonite Church, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school.
She was also a charter member of Elkhart County Homemakers Extension Club. She was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Goshen Bowling Hall of Fame. She was part of the Mennonite Women's Sewing Circle and had pieced and quilted many quilts for the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale.
Amanda loved spending time with her family and made every effort to attend all of her grandchildren's events. She was known as a grandma to everyone. She enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially Indiana University, Notre Dame, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts. She loved to cook and enjoyed gospel hymns and country music.
The family will hold private funeral services.
Services will be conducted by Pastor David Hathaway.
Burial will be at Thomas Cemetery in Goshen.
Memorials may be given to Sonshine Daycare in Millersburg, where she had served on the board of directors, or to Elkhart County Homemakers Extension Club. The family requests memorial contributions be mailed to Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury, IN 46540.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
