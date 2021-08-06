Ervin A. Bontrager, 78, of Millersburg, Indiana, died at 11:15 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
Updated: August 6, 2021 @ 5:58 am
