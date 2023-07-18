ALBION — Linda Lee Finkhouse was born June 15, 1947, to Richard E. and Dolores M. (Miller) Finkhouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the first-born of their four children.
Linda attended high school at Northside in Fort Wayne.
She married Frederick R. Ramsey in 1965, and they had three children before divorcing in 1975.
Linda was then married to George W. "Bill" Gordon, of Churubusco, from 1978-1981.
Even as a child, Linda had a great love for all animals. In adulthood, she spoiled many pets, bred boxers, and did volunteer work for various shelters before eventually realizing her dream of having her own animal sanctuary.
She owned and operated the non-profit Pine Haven Animal Sanctuary for many years at her residence in Kendallville, Indiana. She became a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and would often have a variety of wildlife housed temporarily at her sanctuary, along with dozens of domesticated animals that she also gave shelter and much love to at any given time. Linda felt this was her calling in life and was, for a time, incredibly happy doing what she loved. At the time of her death in July 2023, she was living at Skinner Lake, Albion, Indiana, with several beloved animal companions.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; both ex-husbands; and one daughter, Jill S. Ramsey Gallup (1967-1997.)
She is survived by a brother, Steven (Dawn) Finkhouse, of Kendallville; and sisters, Cathy (Dave) Mittendorf, of Pleasant Lake and Patti (Ron) Fisher, of Fort Wayne. She also leaves behind two of her three children, Julie Ramsey (Glenn) Remke, of Sparks, Nevada, and Steve (Lisa) Ramsey, of Huntertown, Indiana; six grandchildrenand two great-grandchildren, are now missing their grandma, too.
There will be no services for Linda. However, memorials in her name to your favorite animal welfare charity would be a great way to honor this woman, who dedicated so much of her adult life to hundreds of animals, both domesticated and wild. She would be so appreciative, as are her surviving loved ones.
