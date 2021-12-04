NORTH MANCHESTER — Helen Cook Eshleman, 100, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus at Timbercrest Senior Living on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, a celebration she looked forward to.
Born in Dekalb County, Indiana, on Oct. 18, 1921, she was the daughter of Sam and Nettie (Miller) Cook.
As a child she fell in love with reading and thus became a strong student in all subjects. She was a 1940 graduate of Garrett High School. In 1944, she earned degrees in Music and English Education from Manchester College.
She married Isaac James Eshleman in July 1947, and taught school while he finished Seminary in Chicago. Together they shared a life of ministry across the United States, with the Church of the Brethren in North Webster, Indiana, Bridgewater, Virginia, Los Angeles, California, Denver, Colorado, Trotwood, Ohio, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. She contributed to the life of each church through her musical talent, directing choirs of all ages, playing piano and devoting hours of planning for worship services over the years.
Helen was a tireless worker, teaching elementary school music in Dayton Public Schools and also in East Allen County Schools in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1990. She was a very well-respected and loved educator.
She devoted her teaching career and life's passion to music, but never went a day without a book in her hand. She was an avid gardener and had beautiful yards, meticulously designed for all seasons. Gardening was her escape and she was known as the “plant lady” in her neighborhood. She still managed to find time to cook, can and freeze goods for the family. She loved preparing meals for her children and grandchildren. Helen was an excellent listener and faithful friend, and was held in high regard by many who knew her.
She faced her years at Timbercrest and declining abilities with grace; always compliant, kind and grateful for the excellent care she received. Her faith never wavered.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, I. James Eshleman in April 2010; their son, Kent; brother, Loren Cook; and sister, Virginia Cook White.
She is survived by her brother, Lee (Marilyn) Cook, of Auburn; and three adoring daughters and their families, all of Fort Wayne, Jantina Eshleman, Anne (Ted) Tiernon and Christine (Philip) Dwire; four grandchildren, Brian (Whitney Feasel) Dwire, Emily (Rex) Smith, Taylor (Paige) Tiernon and Tracey (Ben Watson) Tiernon; and nine nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of Life service is at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819.
Visitation is from 3-6 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timbercrest Senior Living, 2201 E. St., North Manchester, IN 46962 or Manchester University College of Fine Arts, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester, IN 46962.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com for the Eshleman family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.