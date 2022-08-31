CROMWELL — Cindy Sue Baker, 59, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away in Fort Wayne, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Cindy loved her children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.
Cindy attended Concord High School and she was a manager for Wendy’s Restaurant, where she was employed for nearly 30 years.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Baker; children, Mark Edward (Ryana) Baker, Michael Paul Baker and Jamie Lynn (Rod Glessner) Baker; and grandchildren, Ja’Lynn, Jordan, Katie, and Riley.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Rex and Rosemary Chandler; and infant daughter, Crystal.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Preferred memorials in Cindy’s honor may be directed to United Way of Noble County.
