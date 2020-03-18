Carleton V. Smith, 83, of Orland, Indiana, died at his home, surrounded by his family on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 12:07 am
