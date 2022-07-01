COESSE — Thomas D. Boardman Jr., 92, of Coesse, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home with family by his side.
Born on Oct. 26, 1929, in Johnson County, he was the son of Thomas D. Sr., and Lulu Mae (Smith) Boardman.
He graduated from Coesse High School with the Class of 1948, and served in the U.S. Army. He spent three years in Japan and then was in the Korean War.
On Dec. 27, 1951, he married his first wife, Betty J. Brandom.
After Betty passed, Tom married Joann (Powell) Wyse, on March 27, 1982, in Brownsburg, Indiana.
Tom worked for Indiana Farm Bureau Co-Op at the Brigg's Plant for a total of 30 years, serving as a plant manager for 20 years. After retirement, he worked maintenance at the Columbia City McDonald's for seven years.
Being active in Coesse, Tom was a member of Coesse United Methodist Church and a founding member of the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he also served as past Chief. Tom also was a 50-year member of both the Columbia City Masonic Lodge, where he served as Past Master and the Eastern Star of Columbia City #65-Past Patron, where he was involved with Job's Daughters, Past Bethel Associate Guardian, and Past Associate Grand Guardian of the International Order of Job's Daughters.
Tom is survived by his wife, Joann Boardman; daughters, Anna Arnold, Lori (Scott) Jinnings, Sara Boardman and Lisa Boardman; stepdaughters, Cindy Wyse and Vickie Fisher; five grandchildren, Jenna (Jason) Elkins, Justin (Danielle) Arnold, Abbie Jinnings, Brad (Megan) Jinnings and Kaitlin Jinnings; and nine great-grandchildren, Bradyn, Avery, Macy, Madelyn, Ella, Mackenzie, Meredith, Jackson and Emrie.
Along with his parents and first wife, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Conrad Boardman and George Boardman.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with a Masonic Service at 7:15 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Kevin Ousley officiating.
Privately he will be laid to rest at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Coesse United Methodist Church Building Fund, Union Township Volunteer Fire Department or Parkview Whitley Hospice.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Thomas's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
