ST. JOE — Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Leeper, 70, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on June 12, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Joseph Leeper and Bertha (Keller) Freeburn. They preceded him in death.
He married Sandy (Wertman) on Sept. 16, 1972, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in St. Joe, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy Leeper, of St. Joe, Indiana; sons, Clint (Jodi) Leeper, of Butler, Indiana, and Shane (Jamie) Leeper, of Leo, Indiana; five grandchildren, Cable, Chase, Paige, Tysen and Jillian Leeper; brothers, Tom Leeper, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Don (Brenda) Leeper, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and sisters, Connie (Frank) Montes, of Riverside, California, and Rose (Dan) Dickerhoof, of Auburn, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe Freeburn; brother, John Leeper, sisters-in-law, Velma Leeper and Judy Leeper; and niece, Tawnie Miller.
He retired from Vulcraft after 40 years, working as lead cut-out middle line.
He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in St. Joe, Indiana.
He loved hunting, traveling, being in the woods and spending time with his grandkids. He was a U.S. Army reteran, serving in Vietnam.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 2-7 p.m., at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Spencerville, Indiana, with Pastor Phil Borjas officiating.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe, Indiana, with the Butler American Legion providing Military Services.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 97, Spencerville, IN 46788.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
