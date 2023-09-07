LIGONIER — Lacy Troy Hughes, 86, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
He was born on May 30, 1937, in Bradshaw, West Virginia, to Ace and Della (Rasnake) Hughes.
Lacy attended the University of Texas and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
On Dec. 17, 1960, in Grundy, Virginia, he married Joyce Ann Blankenship. She preceded him in death in February 2000.
Lacy enjoyed doing puzzles and sudoku, camping, and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his daughter, Jerri (Jeff) Curtis, of Auburn; grandchildren, Jordan Tyler Hale, of Cromwell and Makayla Joy Hale, of Auburn; and great-granddaughter, Vadya Salas. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Burbage C. "Tiny" Blankenship, of Bradshaw, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; sister, Gaynelle Rowe; and brothers, James Leroy Hughes, John Defoy Hughes, Ace Loy Hughes and Robert Coy Hughes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in his hometown of Bradshaw, West Virginia.
Local arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
To leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
