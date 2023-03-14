Lisa Marie Ferguson, 46, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Robert Bolen officiating.
Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Garrett.
Visitation will also be held on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Wednesday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
