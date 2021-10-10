ANGOLA — Nancy A. Goshert, 87, of Angola, died Monday September 27, 2021 at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.
Nancy was born January 1, 1934 in Ironton, Ohio. She was a former member of Fairview Missionary Church in Angola.
For many years she had worked at the Indiana Employment Agency and then had worked at Goodale Abstract Company, retiring as the head of the titles department.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Deetz of Auburn; grandchildren, Holly (Scott) Blomeke of Auburn, Dan Phillips Jr. of Auburn and Jessica Brown of Angola; great grandchildren, Austin, Mason, Julieanne, Kya, Cohen, Kenneth, John, Nyykko and Aries; brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, Edwin and Nila Goshert of Fort Wayne; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Goshert; mother, Imogene “Jean” Fox; and a brother, Martin L. Procise.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. with visiting one hour prior from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday October 16, 2021 at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
