LAGRANGE — Loleta Ann Steed, 84, passed away April 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
Loleta was born on Oct. 22, 1937, in Olathe, Kansas, to Mr. Lorain “Bud” Miller and Mary (Morgan) Miller.
In 1955, after graduating from LaCygne Rural High School in Linn County, Kansas, Loleta moved to Wichita, Kansas, and began employment with the Wichita Star Newspaper. On June 16, 1956, she married Melvin L. Steed, who precedes her in death.
In 1959, Loleta and Melvin, with their two children, moved to Wolcottville, Indiana, living for close to 60 years on Westler and then Dallas Lakes.
In 1971, Loleta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from St. Francis College, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and began her teaching career with Lakeland School Corp. in LaGrange, and taught at Wolcott Mills Elementary School in Wolcottville, Indiana. She received her master’s degree in education in 1975 from Indiana University, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Loleta taught fourth grade for approximately 18 years and then became a coordinator of basic skills (reading and math) for approximately eight years until her retirement in 1997.
After retirement, Loleta volunteered for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for several years.
Loleta had a passion for music, art and reading. Loleta was a member of the United Methodist Church of LaGrange, Indiana. She taught Sunday School for several years and was a member of the church choir. She was a member of several sororities and associations to include Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Indiana State Teachers Association, and local community clubs, CIRCLE and CLUB, to name a few. Loleta enjoyed traveling and went on several trips to Europe.
Loleta is survived by her son, Michael Steed (Carolann) of Muncie; her daughter, Susan Steed of Cary, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Kristin (Steed) Bontrager (Kenny) of Wolcottville and Matthew Steed (Bruna) of Fishers; two great-grandchildren, Jillian Bontrager and Morgan Bontrager; her sister, Elaine (Miller) Elliott (Frank); two brothers, Phillip Miller (Pat) and Francis Miller (Cheryl); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Hurst Miller, Loren Miller and Larry Miller.
Private burial will be held in Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Loleta’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Frurip-May Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.