Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.