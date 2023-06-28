Roland Holiday

HAMILTON — Roland “Bud” Holiday, 84, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 19, 1939, on the family farm in Orland, Indiana, to Ray and Wava (Abbott) Holiday.
He graduated from Flint High School, where he played baseball.
Bud owned and operated his own milk route. He had worked on the Indiana Toll Road and retired after close to 40 years of service from Dana Weatherhead, Angola, Indiana.
Bud loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed watching all types of local high school sports, but especially loved watching IU Basketball. He loved farming and raising cattle.
Bud married Roberta Lincoln on June 8, 2002. He introduced Roberta to his love of going to auctions and they went to quite a few.
He had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone, no matter who they were. He was never idol, and always had to be doing something or working on something.
Surviving are his wife, Roberta Holiday, of Hamilton, Indiana; children, Rick Holiday, of Angola, Indiana, Vicki (Mark) Peterson, of Angola, Indiana, Marty Holiday, of Angola, Indiana, Dennis Holiday, of Bristol, Michigan, Doug (Tina) Holiday, of Angola, Indiana, and Dianne (Cornell) Vaughan, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and stepchildren, Deborah (Kevin) Ryenearson, of Daleville, Indiana, and Robert (Rhonda) Fate, of Bluffton, Indiana. Also surviving are his 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Holiday, of Angola, Indiana; and sister, Leah Butz, of Angola, Indiana; his former wife and friend, Carol Holiday; and too many nieces and nephews to mention.
He was preceded in death by parents; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Margaret Holiday; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen (John) Eyster and Rachel (Leo) Henderson; and daughters-in-law, Robin Holiday and Kelly Holiday.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana. Bud said don’t get all dressed up to come up and see him go! So, per Bud’s request please wear casual clothing.
The burial will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
