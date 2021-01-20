ANGOLA — Ronald Edward Hays Jr., 89, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ronald E. Sr., and Dessie (Shaw) Hays.
He married Maryellen M. Arney on Dec. 9, 1951.
Ronald served his country in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Seattle, Washington; Norfolk, Virginia; Washington D.C.; and Japan.
He was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana.
Ronald was a member and chapter counselor for Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was proud to be an Honor Flight recipient.
Surviving are his daughters, Robin (Ralph) Hays-Ames, of Bluffton, Indiana, and Heather (David) Hays-Deckard, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are his three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Maryellen M. Hays, on July 1, 2017; daughter, Ronelle D. Hays; and his two sisters, Doris Hertel and Betty Lucas.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials donations may be made in Ronald’s honor to First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana, or to Honor Flight.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
