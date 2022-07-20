GARRETT — Marilyn Joy (Lengacher) Heyman, 65, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born June 13, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Benjamin and Edna (Troyer) Lengacher.
Marilyn was a 1975 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler.
Marilyn married David H. Heyman Jr. on June 9, 1979, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he survives in Garrett.
She was a homemaker.
Marilyn was a member of the Benton Mennonite Church in Goshen.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are a daughter, Rhonda Heyman, of Goshen; two grandchildren, Taylor Paige Heyman, of Garrett and Jeramiah David Peterson, of Goshen; four great-grandchildren, Nash L. Trejo, Valeria J. Trejo, Oliver H. Heyman and Benjamin M. Heyman Avila; and a brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Penny Lengacher, of Leo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Brenda Meyer officiating.
Burial will take place at Yaggy Cemetery in rural Grabill.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Benton Mennonite Church, 15350 C.R. 44, Goshen, IN 46528.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
