FREMONT — Charlayne Marie McClanahan, age 43, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1978, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to LaVon and Karen McClanahan.
Charlayne graduated from Angola High School in 1996, and pursued a degree in elementary education from Tri-State University. She further went on to obtain her master's degree in math from Marygrove College.
For the last 17 years at Reynolds Elementary in Reading, Michigan, "Ms. Mac '' devoted her time, talent, and energy to ensure that the next generation had the ability to reach their highest potential. She had a unique ability to identify an individual's strengths. She took personal pride in teaching each of her students to be successful not only in the classroom but in life. Not only did "Ms. Mac" teach those skills in the classroom but also on the basketball and volleyball court on many levels ranging from high school varsity to elementary level at several schools, including Hamilton, Fremont and Reading.
Her motivation, devotion, leadership skills, and love were apparent through her involvement in the community, her family, and care for her goats, her dogs, Chewy and Eddie, cat, Socks and horses, Gunner and Fed. Her selfless devotion to the care of others was the core of who she was.
Survivors include her parents, LaVon and Karen McClanahan, of Fremont, Indiana; sister, DeLora Shrewsburg, of Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Jason (Tracy) McClanahan, of Monroeville, Indiana; grandfather, Raymond LaVon McClanahan, of Port Charlotte, Florida; nieces and nephews, Hallie Shrewsburg, Karson Shrewsburg, Brody McClanahan, Ashlynn (Jake) DeLillo, Julia McClanahan, Dalton McClanahan, Tyler Hare and Riley Hare; great- nieces and nephews, Carter DeLillo and Haedyn Hare; aunts, Christine (David) Powell, Susan Hull, Kathy McClanahan, Mary Dulkowski and Nancy Lawson; uncles, Barry (Marilyn) McClanahan, and Michael (Sandy) Hull; and her best friend, Hailee Snyder, of Angola, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Eugene and Beverly Hull, and Treva McClanahan; and uncles, Brock McClanahan, Stephen Hull and Robert Hull.
She will be greatly missed by her family.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. There will also be one hour of visitation on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, prior to the service at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, Indiana.
Father Robert Showers will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made in her memory to Reynolds Elementary School, 221 Strong Ave., Reading, MI 49274.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
