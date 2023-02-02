AUBURN — Evetta Dickenson, age 76, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Mrs. Dickenson was born on Sept. 21, 1946, in Tina, Kentucky, to Ezra and Polly (Combs) Hicks.
She married William Dale Dickenson on Nov. 21, 1964, in Auburn. He preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2018.
Evetta owned and operated Evetta’s Beauty Salon in Auburn for years.
She and her husband were active members at First Church of God in Poasttown, Ohio.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Brett Scheffter, of Auburn; granddaughter, Taylor Scheffter, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; brothers and sisters-in-law, Curtis and Leota Hicks, of Hindman, Kentucky, and Curlis and Ethel Hicks, of Fort Wayne; sister, Maggie Smiley, of Fort Wayne; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Dickenson; five brothers, Carter Hicks, Chester Hicks, James Hicks, Elijah Hicks and Eldon Hicks; and five sisters, Verna Bewer, Vada Miller, Mabel McKenzie, Irene Cundiff and Emoline Rose.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., immediately following the visitation on Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
