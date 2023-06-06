ANGOLA — Tommy “Tom” Lee Spidel, 88, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center with family by his side.
Tom was a graduate of Ysleta High School in Ysleta, Texas, in 1953.
He began his working career at Butchofsky’s Animal Clinic in Ysleta, Texas. He spent time at El Paso Natural Gas Company in El Paso, Texas; then Southern California Gas Company in Los Angeles, California; followed by Northern Indiana Fuel and Light in Angola, Indiana. After that, Tom spent time as the City Planner of Angola, Indiana, as well as owned an antique business — Angola Antique Depot and Circle T Bar D Antiques, with his wife and best friend, Donna (Smith) Spidel.
Tom was an active and avid member of Fremont Northeastern Masonic Lodge No. 210 Free and Accepted Masons for more than 55 years. He was also a member of Angola Odd Fellow Lodge No. 180 for more than 45 years.
Tom loved the time he spent serving his community as Scout Master of Fremont Boy Scout Troup 186, on the Fremont School Board, and as Trustee of Pleasant Township.
He is survived by three sons and one daughter, Robert L (Terri) Spidel, of Angola, Dennis R (Jan) Spidel, of Massachusetts, Thomas A. (Patricia) Spidel, of Maryland, and Debra (Mike) Klink, of Auburn. Also surviving are his sister, Marcella Campanale, of Mesa, Arizona; 12 grandchildren, Brandon Spidel, April (Jeremy) Krstovi, Scott (Katie) Zeeb, Ed (Melissa) Zeeb, Matthew (Ariane) Spidel, Mitchell (Jennifer) Spidel, Amanda Zeeb, Elizabeth (Brian) D’Angelo, Rebeckah (Ian) Risbon, Jerry (Britney) O’Connor, Patrick (Lauren) Spidel, Elainie (Anthony) Ofano, Kristen (Andrew) Klink, Kendra Klink, Jessica (Anthony) Severino and Simon (Marissa) Klink. He was also the great-grandfather to 31 children whom he adored.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Lee and Sallie Marie (Hartney) Spidel; loving wife, Donna Spidel; and one grandson, Zachary Klink.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will also be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the funeral home, with a special Masonic Funeral Service taking place at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Camp Little Turtle Endowment Fund.
