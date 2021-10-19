MIDDLETOWN — Bruce Harrison, 66, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN.
He was born in Lebanon, Indiana, on Jan. 11, 1955, to Walter and Belva (Bingham) Harrison.
Bruce graduated from Clinton Prairie High School in 1974. After high school, Bruce played Semi-Professional Football for the Lafayette Generals. He won several Semi-Professional Super Bowls gaining an invitation from the Chicago Bears, but God had another plan and introduced him to his wife Pamela.
They were wed on Sept. 19, 1976, and had four children. He never complained or regretted this decision, as Bruce always selflessly chose family over himself.
Bruce worked for his father’s construction company before becoming a Journeyman Electrician and Maintenance Technician for various companies.
Family was the most important thing to Bruce and he loved spending time with them, always making sure they were taken care of.
He loved working with his hands and could build or fix just about anything. He enjoyed watching sports with his children, attending his grandchildren’s events, and sitting next to a good bonfire. He was known for his generosity, warm personality, and being the life of the party.
Bruce and his wife, Pam, bought their farm in 2019, leading to his retirement in 2020. He loved working on the farm and always had a project that he was working on.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Pamela Harrison; four children, Jeffrey (Lisa) Harrison, Stephanie (Dominic) Marino, Elizabeth (Stewart) Amberger, and Melissa (Jacob) Parrott; five grandchildren, Noah Harrison, Sophia Harrison, Xavier Marino, Ema Amberger, and Grace Amberger; four siblings, Walter (Kay) Harrison Jr., Sue Swackhamer, Joy (Chuck) Watkins and Mary (Tony) Savage; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Belva Harrison; and brother-in-law, Max Swackhamer.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
