FREMONT — Lonnie Lynn Davis, age 63, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on Nov. 20, 1957. Funeral Arrangements are pending at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die in Monday morning crash
- Red Sea: Northeast Indiana washed in red ratings for COVID-19 spread
- International Monster Truck Museum moving to Butler
- Allen County, Fort Wayne announce COVID restrictions
- Christmas Roll offers tour of lights Friday, Saturday
- DeKalb health officer issues COVID-19 rules
- MSD superintendent's contract not renewed
- Angola goes to court over First National window replacement
- Truck found in field, man is dead at scene
- Friendsgiving grows to countywide meal
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Do not take shortcuts on installation
- Choose businesses that choose to protect their customers
- Quitting tobacco is not easy, but the community can help
- Be cautious, follow guidelines to help ensure future Thanksgivings together
- Changes in Washington bring some hope for Palestinians
- The answer is blowing in the wind
- Amish Cook's Pumpkin Pie Squares circle back
- Pregnant during a pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.