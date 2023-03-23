Thomas Goudy “TG” Williams, 83, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Metz Christian Church in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Michael Hesterman officiating.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
