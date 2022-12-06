ANGOLA — Dennis Robert Florentine, 61, of Angola, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Angola.
He was born on Oct. 13, 1961, in Montpelier, Ohio.
Dennis lived in the Angola area most of his life. He enjoyed spending time riding Harley motorcycles and being involved in the business of buying and selling cars. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be forever remembered by his sense of humor.
Dennis was the former owner and operator of Townside Motors in Kendallville. He was also part owner of 1 Stop Auto afterwards. He continued to be involved with wheeling and dealing and fixing up automobiles.
He spent his many Saturday nights at the local races and even participated in racing street stock cars. His passion was Harley Davidson motorcycles. He met many people and friends through his love for Harleys.
Surviving are his children, Taundra Florentine (Scott Wooster) of Fremont and Sean Florentine of Hudson; six grandchildren, Dennisa VanGompel of Angola and Makenzi Myers, Lexi Myers, Gracie Myers, Allie Myers and Ava Myers, all of Hamilton; sisters, Dawn Minyoung of VanWert, Ohio, Patricia (Donald) Morrow of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Peggy (Carl) Rupp of Montpelier, Ohio, Pamela (Jim) Hall of Kentucky, and Phyllis (Brent) Pastor of Hicksville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Harry Florentine and Donna Jean (Kosier) Florentine.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola IN 46703 or to the family.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
