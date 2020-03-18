ALBION — Scott Nevin, 95, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on March 8, 2020, at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Ithica, New York, on Sept. 11, 1924, to Charles and Ruth (Coats) Nevin. they preceded him in death.
He received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at Cornell University, where his father was a geology professor. After college, he enlisted in the United States Army.
Scott was married to Frances Meadows for 31 years. She preceded him in death in 2004. After Frances, who was a wonderful cook, died, he had to find alternative means to eat. The Magic Wand became that place.
He worked as a mechanical engineer at ITT for 40 years.
Scott is survived by close friends, Phyllis Hall, Sharon Anderson, Valeri Wallis, David (Dr. Dawn Franks) Schneider, Mary Schneider, Gretchen Schneider and John Bardo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nevin; and brother, Brian Nevin.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., with family receiving friends one hour prior to service.
Memorials to ACRES Land Trust.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.