Richard Kohne Feb 19, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard “Dick” Kohne, 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at his home.Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Have you had COVID? You voted: No Yes, a light case Yes, two or more light cases One serious case Two or more serious bouts Vote View Results Back Special Sections Readers Choice NS Spring Home and Garden Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Noble/LaGrange Graduation 2021 DeKalb Graduation 2021 Steuben Graduation 2021 Readers Choice DeKalb County Kick off to Summer 2021 Garrett Graduation 2021 Memorial Day 2021 Noble County Senior Expo 2021 Fremont Chamber Guide 2021 Angola Chamber 2021 Innovation Awards 2021 Summer #3 2021 Go West Summer 2021 Angola Balloons Aloft 2020 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWolcottville deputy charged with six feloniesBaby's skull fractured, man facing chargesAngola man arrested on child porn chargesAlleged molester fails to appear for court — againFirefighters save animals, barn in Tuesday fireGarrett's lesson learned: Railroader girls win 3A regional titleWolcottville deputy marshal arrested on seduction, child pornography chargesDeKalb Central advances facilities upgrades project to construction phaseEast Noble assistant superintendent Lamon selected to lead Illinois school districtGarrett man injured in car-moped crash Images Videos CommentedWhen immunity fails: reinfections and breakthroughs (4)Is it time to let natural selection run its course? (3)Life is sacred, valuable, independent from decisions or actions (2)Vetoed! (1)Some of the unvaccinated in our area may have had COVID and acquired natural immunity (1)People steer clear of Landon (1)Council to present new ordinance (1)The utility service board saga continues (1)Close to half of eligible vaccinated Hoosiers haven't received booster (1)Soon we will have the real truth about COVID, weather, Jan. 6, climate change (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Proud woman of the South Tom Holland's work ethic praised Nicki Minaj hits back over COVID vaccines Canceling Joe Friends of Eckhart Public Library to host annual meeting DeKalb County public meetings Plans for downtown summer art exhibit announced LaGrange forced to pay more for local street work
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.