MURPHY, Texas — Suzanne Rene Kimpel Zerkle was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Aug. 26, 1968, to Kenneth L. Kimpel and Linda Craig.
Suzanne passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Murphy, Texas.
Suzanne grew up in DeKalb County, Indiana, and upon graduation from high school in 1986, moved to Los Angeles for eight years. She moved back home to Auburn, Indiana, to marry her high school sweetheart, Robert Zerkle, on Dec. 3, 1995. They enjoyed 25 years of marriage together.
Suzanne and Rob moved to the Dallas, Texas, area in 2009, where they raised their son, Elijah.
Suzanne worked as a paralegal and typist in various law firms for approximately 21 years, but her life’s work was raising her son to be a Godly man. Anyone who knew Suzanne could tell you that she loved taking care of “her boys”. Her eyes lit up whenever Rob and Elijah were around and whenever she spoke about them. Raising Elijah to know and love the Lord was Suzanne’s greatest desire, and she dedicated her years as a mother to disciplining him. She has left her beloved son a legacy of love, devotion, and perseverance in the faith.
A member of Lakepointe Church, Suzanne faithfully served her church community in a number of roles, using her God-given friendliness to share the love of Christ with everyone she encountered. She never met a stranger and welcomed people into her community with enthusiasm. Suzanne’s commitment to Bible study, prayer, and encouragement ministered to countless people. She also loved spending time with her family watching football (the Colts, the Cowboys, and Notre Dame were her teams) and reruns of The Golden Girls, along with playing video games and board games with her boys. A great storyteller and an avid reader, Suzanne was a beloved friend, a generous listener, and a wise voice of truth for those who knew her.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Kimpel, of Columbia City, Indiana.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Robert A. Zerkle and son, Elijah Zerkle, of Murphy, Texas; mother, Linda Craig, of Auburn, Indiana; brother, Jeff Kimpel and wife, Chrys, of New Haven, Indiana; brother Jeremy Kimpel and wife, Leah, of Angola, Indiana; father and mother-in-law, Keith and Connie Zerkle, of Auburn, Indiana; sister-in-law, Roenna Lessig and husband, Denny, of Leo, Indiana; and five nieces; and two nephews.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends in Texas, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Lakepointe Church Firewheel, which is located at 1201 E. Campbell Road, Garland, TX 75044.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends in Indiana, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Alliance Community Church, which is located at 5610 Lahmeyer Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lakepointe Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
