LIGONIER — Jack L. Durham, age 78, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on Aug. 31, 1944, the son of Medford and Flotilla (Hughes) Durham in Noble County, Indiana.
Jack was the last of the Durham brothers. He is survived by his sisters, Norma Brewer, of Ligonier, Phyllis Durham, of Ligonier, Peggy (Robert) Baker, of Cromwell, Cathy (Howard) Baker, of Ligonier and Patty Sue Schofe, of Ligonier; a “special" nephew, Don (Wendi) Haywood, of Bradenton, Florida; two “adopted” sisters, Sandy Rakes, of Ligonier and Paula Hagaman, of Kendallville; along with many nieces nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John, Bob, Bill, Tom, Don “Buck” and Morris.
Jack served his country honorably in the United States Marines and fought in the Vietnam War.
He retired from Reith Riley Construction after 44 years of dedicated service. Jack was an avid reader and loved to read Westerns. He loved to walk and did it everyday. His favorite spot was the Wawasee Reserve. Jack also loved to fish and spent two times a year traveling to Florida, to fish with his nephew, Woody.
In his younger days, he loved going snowmobiling in Michigan, with family. Jack loved to spend time with his family, and they loved to spend time with him.
A funeral service will be held in Jack’s honor on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 4 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor John Lutton will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Family and friends will be received from 1-4 p.m., prior to the service on Thursday, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 9045 River Road, Suite 175, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.