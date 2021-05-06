FREMONT — John Edward Peel, age 72, of Fremont, Indiana, beloved husband and father, unofficial and always collegial mayor of Lake George, departed on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, while enjoying a late afternoon siesta from his swing in his well-kept yard.
John was born on March 15, 1949, in Kinderhook Township, Michigan.
A Master Certified Taxidermist and internationally awarded wildlife artist, outdoor and shooting enthusiast, Harley rider and renowned green thumb, he will be missed by many.
He called Lake George home for all 72 years.
He served in the United States Army Military Police from 1969, until his Honorable Discharge in 1971.
He retired from Dana Eaton in 1999, after 33 years of service.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charles Peel, Helen (Blair) Peel; sister, Cynthia (Peel) Rodgers; and brother, Charles M. (Della) Peel.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marcia (Bollinger) Peel; daughters, Frances (Michael) Brooks and Sara Peel (Christopher Sanders); a brother, Robert (Megan) Peel; as well as granddaughters, Catherine and Elizabeth; brothers-in-law, Michael Rodgers, Dennis (Dorian) Bollinger and Steven (Diane) Bollinger; and a sister-in-law, Betty Bollinger.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Military honors will be held at 7 p.m., on Friday, at Beams Funeral Home.
Gifts of remembrance may be made to Association of Indiana Taxidermists, C/O Todd Buchanan, 9039 N. Pumpkin Vine Road, Fairland, IN 46126.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
